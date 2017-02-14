Plane yob fined

A Cumbernauld man has been fined after his aggressive and abusive behaviour on a flight to Ibiza last July.

Liam McKeown (25) pleaded guilty at Paisley Sheriff Court to being drunk on an aircraft and acting on a disruptive manner on board.

His conduct meant that the Jet2 flight was diverted to Toulouse - where he was met by French police.

McKeown then lashed out , hitting overhead lockers and made physical threats towards the crew.

McKeown, a labourer, was fined £3,200 by the court.

Jet2 also took civil proceedings against McKeown to recover losses after this diversion - and the court ruled in the airline’s favour.

McKeown has also received a life ban from flying on Jet2.

Phil Ward, Managing Director of Jet2.com said: “This shows that there are serious consequences if you act in an aggressive fashion onboard an aircraft.

“Mr McKeown’s actions caused inconvenience and distress for other customers as well as our crew, and as a family friendly airline carrying millions of holidaymakers, many of whom are families,

“We simply will not tolerate this on our flights. We hope that Mr McKeown has learned an important lesson and that the consequences of his actions send out a strong message that this behaviour will not be tolerated.”