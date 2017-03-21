People are being urged to be Healthwise this Easter

People are being reminded to make the most of the Easter holiday weekend by taking a few simple steps to look after their health.

The advice comes as part of the annual Be Health-Wise This Easter campaign, run by NHS 24 on behalf of NHSScotland.

Easter is one of the busiest times of the year for the NHS in Scotland and the campaign aims to reduce pressure on vital services.

Depending on local health boards, GP surgeries are set to be closed for either three or four days from Good Friday on April 14 to Easter Monday on April 17, before reopening again on Tuesday, April 18.

People are reminded to check their local GP surgery and community pharmacy opening hours and to make sure they have a supply of over the counter medicines and repeat prescriptions.

Professor George Crooks, NHS 24’s medical director, said: “We’ve had quite a mild winter but seasonal colds and illnesses can still be around alongside spring conditions such as hay fever. We want everyone to enjoy a lovely break, and are offering advice so people are as prepared as possible.

“Simple steps such as having enough over the counter medication in the medicine cupboard and planning ahead for any required repeat prescriptions over Easter can help.

“With children off school and with improving weather, there can be an increased risk of minor injuries like bumps, bruises and cuts. It’s an idea to have some antiseptic cream, wipes and plasters available in case little accidents happen.

“Don’t forget, your local pharmacy can also be a great source of advice on treating minor illnesses or injuries and the NHS inform website is packed with advice for common ailments.”

General advice can be found at www.nhsinform.scot