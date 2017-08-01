Pensioner injured at Kerr Street junction at Kirkintilloch

Emergency services were called out to Kirkintilloch town centre yesterday (Monday) after a pensioner was injured in a fall.

The 65-year-old man suffered a head injury after falling as he crossed the road at Kerr Street’s junction with Cowgate, around 2.15pm.

Police and an ambulance attended and the injured man, who uses a walking aid, was taken to hospital where he is believe to be recovering.

The area where the accident occurred forms part of the controversial shared space. There has been speculation on social media that the man was hit by a car but police said no vehicles were involved.

Traffic was tailbacked to Townhead as paramedics attended the injured pensioner.