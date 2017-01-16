Part of Allander Walkway in Milngavie closing for six months

A popular walkway in Milngavie is going to be closed for six months to enable Scottish Water to carry out some work.

Scottish Water plans to make improvements to the waste water infrastructure on the site of a former waste water treatment works off Auchenhowie Road (A807).

Scottish Water Horizons will start work on about January 23 to construct a new manhole and install a waste water pipe under the Allander Water and the Milngavie railway line and alongside the Craigdhu Burn.

This will enable the new Cala Homes housing development on Milngavie Road to be connected to Scottish Water’s existing waste water infrastructure.

A section of the Allander walkway will have to be closed for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed in about six months.

Diversion routes will be signposted for those who use the walkway.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We’d like to thank affected residents in advance for their patience and understanding and will do everything we can to complete the project as quickly and efficiently as possible.”