Parliament motion recognises Balmore Coach House

MSP Rona Mackay has commended the work of the UK’s oldest fair trade shop in a parliamentary motion.

Balmore Coach House has ceased trading after 37 years and is widely regarded as the oldest fair trade shop in the UK.

The Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP congratulated owners John and Nena Riches on running the ethical enterprise and for raising more than £1 million for good causes.

She said: “John and Nena Riches must be applauded for their commitment to fair trade. It is certainly an impressive feat, to have the oldest fair trade shop in not just Scotland but the whole of the UK.

“I was very proud to write a motion to the Scottish Parliament to share the work they have carried out over the 37 years they operated.

“There are so many benefits to fair trade, including working conditions for farmers and producers, the environment, quality of goods and many more.

“I am glad we had such a vibrant hub of fair trade in Balmore, and very much welcome the incoming fair trade centre at Gavin’s Mill in Milngavie.”