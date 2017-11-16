Parking up the wrong streets say residents

Pay and display parking meters have helped to boost the turnover of spaces in Bearsden, Kirkintilloch and Milngavie, according to East Dunbartonshire Council.

However, residents have complained that the meters have simply resulted in motorists clogging up nearby residential streets.

Charges were introduced in seven East Dunbartonshire Council car parks in July 2016, with the first two hours of parking free and then a sliding scale thereafter.

A report to the council recently revealed the average daily turnover for each space in charge-levying car parks has risen by 300 per cent.

But people have hit out on the council’s Facebook page, that instead of using the car parks, drivers are now causing a problem by parking inconsiderately on nearby streets.

One resident said: “What about all the parking now along Clober Road in Milngavie on the pavement and double yellow lines blocking traffic to the traffic lights? It has just pushed the problem here”.

Another resident posted: “Allander Road in Milngavie has become something of a dodgem track with people parking on both sides of a narrow road as well as in corners and junctions”.

But the council insist the meters mean more spaces are available for shoppers and visitors to local town centres.

Councillor Jim Gibbons said: “Car parks where charging has been introduced have shown significant improvements in turnover and customer access to our town centres. It’s good news for traders and we are continuing to look at ways of improving usage.”

Earlier this month, the committee agreed to introduce the charging scheme at Bearsden Hub and Kenmure Drive car parks, Bishopbriggs.

As the Herald went to press on Wednesday, the council confirmed it is aware of “parking displacement” issues and is monitoring “inconsiderate parking on neighbourhood residential roads”.