Park bosses pull the plug on car wash

An illegal car wash at Drymen has been ordered to close by the national park authority after a large number of complaints and concerns.

The enterprise was set up on land just off the A811 at Drymen Bridge, next to the Endrick Water - designated a Special Area of Conservation.

Chemicals used by the venture were said to pose a potential threat to the river and its fish stock, while an on-site snack van, and the appearance of the site - beside B-listed Drymenv Bridge – were also among major concerns.

Stuart Mearns, head of rural development and planning for Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Authority, said: “While the Park Authority is keen to support entrepreneurial activity in the National Park, we cannot allow activity that blatantly disregards planning and environmental regulations and the process for establishing a business in the proper, legal way.

“This car wash was set up without any of these in place and we immediately started receiving complaints from residents and Drymen Community Council, concerned about inappropriate use of this site and risk to the Special Area of Conservation that it sits in.

“We welcome the removal of the signage this week and it appears that the operators are ceasing operations.

“We will continue to monitor this site to ensure compliance.”