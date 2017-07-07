Paintball thugs hunted

A Milngavie and Bearsden Herald reader may hold the clue that could snare the thugs who caused pain and injury with a paintball gun.

On Friday, June 23, the two culprits, driving a black Audi, fired paintball pellets at people in Glasgow, Knightswood, Bearsden, Milngavie, Clydebank and Drymen - in no less than 16 different attacks.

Ellen receives her award

In Drymen a man suffered a face wound, and the police are treating this as serious assault - and several other victims needed treatment for minor injuries.

The car used in the attacks was later found burned out at Croftamie.

Now police are seeking video clips from cycle or vehicle dashcams that could have picked up an image of the two - some time between 1.30pm and 4pm – by chance.

Detective Sergeant Raymond Sagan, Drumchapel CID, said: “So far unfortunately, these men have still not been traced.

“They might have thought it a bit of fun but we definitely don’t and it was only luck that stopped someone from being very seriously injured.

“We are currently checking the route of the car via CCTV but are keen to get any dash or helmet cam footage from motorists and cyclists who were in the areas mentioned that day.”

The men responsible are both described as white and between 20 and 30 years old. One had a shaved head.

Anyone with information is urged to contact officers at Drumchapel CID and quote incident number 1946 of Friday, June 23, 2017.