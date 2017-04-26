Package sent to East Dunbartonshire MP “malicious” and contained “chemicals”

The contents of a suspicious package sent to East Dunbartonshire MP John Nicolson are “not harmful” police said this morning.

However, they confirmed they are treating yesterday’s incident as “malicious”.

They are refusing to reveal the contents of the package.

There has been speculation that the package contained only biscuits but Mr Nicolson tweeted around 11.30am today: “Police have told us that the contents were chemicals”.

A police spokesperson told the Herald this morning: “The package has been assessed and the contents are not found to be harmful in any way.

“Officers are treating it as malicious and enquiries are continuing.”

Officers were called to the SNP MP’s constituency office at Townhead around 12.20pm yesterday (Tuesday).

The high street was sealed off for around three hours and the package was taken away for examination by police.

Residents in the tenement building above the office were temporarily evacuated and the road shut to traffic and pedestrians.