Original art for sale at Gavin’s Mill shop

Work by three very different local artists is currently on display at the new Fairtrade shop and cafe in Gavin’s Mill, Milngavie.

The exhibition of work by Catherine Davies, Ursula Edge and Ann Nevett will be on until September 30.

All the original work is being sold to support the Fairtrade cafe and shop which was officially opened by well known BBC broadcaster Sally Magnusson in March this year.

The iconic Milngavie landmark was cleaned out and spruced up almost beyond recognition thanks to a band of willing volunteers.

The new venture is being run by a consortium of local fair trade groups and they have some serious ambitions for the future.