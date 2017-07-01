Orange march to cause Glasgow traffic disruption

Significant disruption to traffic will take place in and around Glasgow today because of a city centre Orange Order parade.

It is expected to attract around 8,500 participants and spectators.

The annual County Grand Orange Order parade involves 63 bands with around 4,500 musicians and supporters.

Following an earlier march from George Square a rally will be held on Glasgow Green, ending at 1.45pm, after which bands will return to their various areas.

Roads most affected will be: Blythswood Square West George Street, George Square, George Street, High Street, Saltmarket and Glasgow Green.

However there will be numerous roads closures during the day around the city, particularly on side roads leading to the march route. Details are available on Glasgow City Council website.

In order to minimise disruption in the city centre, officers and stewards will be on points to assist with traffic restrictions during the parade.

People driving in and around the city centre are advised to follow the advice and directions given, and to leave extra time for their journey.

Police Scotland Superintendent Alan Murray, in charge of policing the event, said: “My priority is public safety. That means the safety of everyone - those taking part in the parade and the public in general.

“As is the case every year, thousands of people will be involved in the parade so I would advise anyone coming into the city during the day to plan their travel.

“Although we have been working closely with event organisers and the local authority to minimise disruption to road users and the local community, it is inevitable that there will be delays.

“As everyone should be aware by now, drinking alcohol in the street or in any public place is illegal and officers will be ensuring that people comply with this legislation.

“Previous experience shows that it is the unwelcome minority who use the event to drink too much and cause offence, however, be assured we will not tolerate and sectarian or antisocial behaviour.”

Jim McHarg, Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, said: “Last Saturday, over 4,000 Orangemen comprising the 73 lodges and 45 bands from Edinburgh and the east of Scotland rallied at Prestonpans.

“The music and pageantry was viewed by hundreds of spectators and was entirely trouble free.

“It is my hope that this Saturday’s Orange celebrations in Glasgow (151 lodges, 63 bands) and Saltcoats (74 lodges, 32 bands) will also be colourful spectacles that will not be marred by any untoward incidents or misbehaviour.

“I am intensely proud of our trained stewards whose vital role has led to a significant reduction in police manpower and costs associated with all our parades.

“I am proud, too, of the good conduct of our members and bands whose intention is to celebrate without giving offence.

“I would say to those coming to enjoy the music, colour and excitement, you are very welcome, but please do not spoil the day through excessive drinking or abusive behaviour.”