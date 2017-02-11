Opportunity beckons at employment fair

Two local SNP politicians are teaming up with New College Lanarkshire to host an employment fair in Hillhead Community Centre on February 20.

Kirkintilloch East MP Stuart McDonald and Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay say they’re hoping many local people will go along to take advantage of the free workshops and oppportunities to meet prospective employers.

Mr McDonald said:“We have secured a fantastic range of employers and organisations to attend the event, including local and national employers, colleges and apprenticeship providers.

“These organisations will help showcase the fantastic opportunities that are available in the local area and I hope will help create new openings for local people.”

Ms Mackay added: “As well as the employers’ exhibition we will be offering visitors the chance to develop employability skills through a series of free workshops organised by New College Lanarkshire and Skills Development Scotland.

“I encourage everyone in the area who is looking for new opportunities or to develop their existing skills to attend”.

The event runs from 10.30am till 1pm in Hillhead Community Centre.

”