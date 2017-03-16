Opening up a world of animal welfare help and experience

The Scottish SPCA is recruiting for a new Glasgow supporter group based in Glasgow.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is hosting an “open day” on Saturday, March 25, at their Glasgow Animal Rescue and Rehoming centre at 125 Kinnell Avenue.

Senior community fundraiser Sharon Meiklejohn said: “Our supporter groups are at the heart of our fundraising efforts. We’ve had members who’ve volunteered with us for over 40 years.

“We’re looking for new, enthusiastic volunteers to help us boost our fundraising efforts in Glasgow.

“Volunteering is a great way of meeting new people or for adding experience to your CV.

“It’s a fun way of being able to give back to the community and helps us to continue rescuing abused and abandoned animals.

“Taking part in a supporter group doesn’t require loads of your time; it can be just a few hours a month.

“If you’d like to find out more and come and meet some of our current members we’re holding an open day on Saturday 25 March with tours of our centre at 11am and 12.30.

“You’ll be able to meet some of our animals and see first hand how you can make a real difference.”

For more information about the Scottish SPCA open day please email fundraising@scottishspca.org or call fundraising on 03000 999 999 (option 4).”