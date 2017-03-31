Online farmers market for people of Milngavie and Bearsden

An new online farmers market has been set up to cater for the people of Milngavie and Bearsden.

Milngavie Food Assembly launches today by Ardunan Farm at Strathblane with the message: “Reconnect with your food and where it comes from.”

Gillian Mackay at the farm posted on the Herald’s Facebook page: “I have 17 amazing local food producers, farmers and makers on board who have an average distance of just 11 miles and produce the most delicious food.

“It’s like an online farmers market where you order and pay online between Friday and Wednesday for collection at The Fraser Centre in Milngavie each Friday 4-6pm.

She added: “if you can’t make the assembly don’t worry as I have a dedicated fridge and freezer at my farm on Old Mugdock Rd where you can collect your goodies later on Friday or anytime on Saturdays (a delivery service is also being planned).

“Reconnect with your food and where it comes from”.

For more info, visit www.foodassembly.com/en/assemblies/9213