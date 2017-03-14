One of Scotland’s most dangerous roads - claims councillor

A councillor is worried there will be a serious accident on a busy road in Milngavie - because it’s being covered with mud regularly.

Jim Gibbons, SNP councillor for Milngavie, says heavy deposits of dirt have been left on Stockiemuir Road for months due to so many trucks going to and from Tambowie farm.

He said: “Local residents in Craigton and Tambowie and the community council have come to me, because they have had enough of the dirt.

“This has got to stop before there is a serious accident.

“It’s particularly dangerous for motorcyclists.

“There are no wheel washing facilities being used at the site, which is outwith the approved new biomass boundary, so I am struggling to know why we all have to suffer as a result of these activities.

“I have raised my concerns with the planning and enforcement department of East Dunbartonshire Council who are looking into it.

“I have also asked the roads service to monitor the conditions and damage to Stockiemuir Road.”

Mr Gibbons says residents have also complained about the noise of drilling into the hillside which he says is designated greenbelt.

He also claims that the trucks are travelling at excessive speeds and using roads that are not suitable for HGVs.