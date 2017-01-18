Winnie the Pooh lookalike seeks ‘furever’ home

It’s National Winnie the Pooh Day today (January 18) and Dogs Trust Glasgow is hoping to find a home for their very own Winnie the Pooh lookalike, who has fittingly been named ‘Bear’ by his adoring canine carers.

Winnie the Pooh, created by author A.A. Milne is a character who captured the heart of the nation, described as a loveable cuddly bear, who is always dreaming about pots of honey to eat. Dogs Trust’s Bear also loves a tasty treat but would much rather find a loving family who will give him the forever home he dreams of.

The four-year-old Crossbreed was brought into the Glasgow Rehoming Centre as a stray after being found wandering the streets earlier this month.

Sandra Lawton, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Glasgow, said: “Bear is a gorgeous big boy who is quite independent. He enjoys being around people and dogs but also likes his own space and a comfy big bed.

“He would benefit from calm surroundings and a family with experience of caring for big dogs. Bear can be a little shy at first so needs a family that won’t overcrowd him and give him time to settle in; because of this we would suggest an adult only home but he could potentially live with older children. Bear can be left on his own for a few hours a day but he would like someone to be home most of the day so that he can develop a bond with his new family and soak up all the attention.”

Whilst Bear is very similar in looks and personality to his cuddly namesake, new owners should stick to dog friendly treats instead of honey when it comes to treating Bear to a tasty titbit or two.

Winnie the Pooh has had many famous quotes over the years however we believe Bear’s would be: “I think we dream so we don’t have to be apart so long. If we are in each others dreams we can be together all the time.” Could you be the special someone Bear dreams of?

If you think Bear could be the one for you, please contact Dogs Trust Glasgow on 0303 003 0000 or visit: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/glasgow/