It’s a world first for Domino’s and Shawlands!

Domino’s is taking its first step into fashion with the world’s first ‘wipeable’ onesie – designed so pizza fans can eat in comfort without any fear of sauce spillage.

The limited edition range will be retailed across participating Domino’s stores in the UK and Ireland, and the southside of Glasgow’s Shawlands branch has been selected as a trial site.

The launch of the first-of-its-kind wipeable onesie follows research revealing that almost three quarters of Brits (73 per cent) change into their pyjamas or comfy clothes the moment they step through the door each evening.

It took fashion designer Charlotte Denn 13hours to create the first prototype version, combining stain proof fabric with soft velveteen for ultimate comfort and resilience.

The ultimate home uniform comes fitted with two giant pockets on each side to store dips and drinks.

The wipeable onesie is being made available in Domino’s stores nationwide just in time for New Year’s Day, which it predicts will be its busiest day of the year.

It expects to hand-make 300,000 pizzas and deliver fresh pizza to just under one million people on New Year’s Day, with 7.10pm expected to be the peak ordering time.

It predicts there will be seven pizzas ordered a second throughout the day with 2.6 million slices expected to be eaten before midnight.

Louise Butler at Domino’s comments: “We expect the first of January to be our busiest day of the year as the whole nation puts their feet up to unwind after bidding farewell to a surprise-filled 2016.

We know there’s nothing quite like a freshly handmade pizza and a box set on New Year’s Day so what better way to celebrate the start of 2017 than with the launch of the ultimate relaxation accessory – not only is it cosy but it’s wipeable and comes with an extra serving of Domino’s cheeky humour on the side!”

And for the purposes of proper journalistic research, The Extra feels we should trial one on your behalf! Pizza for one please...

The limited edition onesies are now available to buy in selected Domino’s stores nationwide, with further chances to win on the Domino’s UK Twitter page.

The wipeable onesies cost £25 with Domino’s matching each sale and donating all of the proceeds to its selected charities including Teenage Cancer Trust, for which it has already raised over £1 million pounds this year.

For further information on how to be in with a chance to win follow @Dominos_UK.