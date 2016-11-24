Have you a head for heights?

Events in the Sky is proud to announce the arrival of Glasgow in the Sky for the very first time in 2017. Following its huge success in London, where the first public event in the UK was launched in 2014, next year will see Events in the Sky visit five UK cities including Glasgow, offering the public a once in a lifetime opportunity to dine in the sky.

Tickets are now on sale for Glasgow in the Sky, which will see the city’s best restaurants transfer their menus and dining experiences to the unique sky table, suspended 100 feet in the air by a mobile crane. The table seats 22 guests with head chef, sommelier and waiting team serving from the pop-up kitchen in the centre of the table whilst in the sky. Guests are securely fastened into their seats before the table is raised 100 feet and their gourmet experience begins.

The restaurant will run from the June 15-18, 2017 in George Square. With 9 sittings per day, guests have the choice of breakfast (£50), lunch (£125), dinner (£150), afternoon drinks (£75) and evening drinks (£75).

One of the restaurants that are already confirmed to take part is Chaophraya who were voted as Scotland’s best Asian Cuisine at the Scottish Entertainment Awards in 2015 and scooped the Best Oriental Establishment award at the Food Awards Scotland in 2014.

Tickets on sale from today, and can be purchased through the website: www.eventsinthesky.co.uk