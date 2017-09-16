Oat bar boost for Social Bite

Glasgow-based ethical food business Aldomak has donated 10,000 hand-crafted oat bars to sandwich shop chain Social Bite.

Social Bite helps homeless people by raising money, feeding and employing them.

Aldomak managing director Dario Riccomini said: “We pride ourselves on being an ethical business.

“When we read about the excellent work being undertaken by Social Bite on behalf of homeless people, wanted to play our part by donating part of our production run to it.”

Aldomak has been in existence since 1932, and in the Riccomini family has been part of the social fabric of Glasgow for generations – serving the café and ice cream culture since the 1970s.