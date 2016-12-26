Oakburn Park spread a bit of Christmas cheer

A Milngavie day care centre embraced the Christmas spirit with an evening of carols, festive food and even a visit from Santa.

Bield’s Oakburn Park welcomed 68 visitors to enjoy choral singing, live music and warming homemade mulled wine and mince pies.

For the fourth year running, the staff and service users welcomed friends, family and members of the community into the centre to celebrate the yuletide.

Following performances from the local choir and an angelic solo of ‘O Holy Night’ from a local church vocalist, David Granger performed a medley of Christmas hits on the saxophone for a singalong.

The evening was capped off by a visit from Father Christmas.