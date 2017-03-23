Now’s the time to say goodbye

Staff and parents joined forces with pupils past and present to celebrate nearly 60 years of education at St Flannan’s Primary School.

The Kirkintilloch school, founded in 1959, is set to close at the start of the Easter Holidays, with pupils moving to the new Holy Trinity Primary School.

16-03-2017 Picture Roberto Cavieres. KIRKINTILLOCH St Flannan's Primary School Farewell Event- Pupils, teachers,ex-teachers and parents got together to celebrate, going down the memory lane. Everybody had a great time, and they are looking forward to moving to their brand new school building

Pupils and staff are looking forward to moving into the new school which has been built adjacent to the St Flannan’s building and will also be joined by pupils currently attending St Agatha’s Primary.

The send off included a look at the history of the school, music, dance and fun inflatables which attracted a big crowd on the day.