Next Milngavie Makers market is on July 1st

The next Milngavie Makers Market is going to be held on Saturday, July 1 from 11am to 4pm in Milngavie Town Hall.

The monthly event was set up by an American woman who now lives in Bearsden to allow local people to sell what they make.

Jessica Stafford Cameron was so impressed by all the talented people in Scotland, and more locally, that she decided to organise this market to allow people to showcase and sell their work.

Jessica said: “The next market will have a lot of stall holders that are healthy for the mind, body and planet.

“Ailsa Lindsay Holistic Therapist will be offering back, neck and shoulder massages in a massage chair.

“Laurianne’s Raw Cakes will be selling raw, vegan, gluten free, dairy free cakes.

“You can also buy all natural cleaning products from Humblestuff, organic, all natural beauty products from The Beauty Apothecarist, eco-friendly handmade jewellery and Weekday Wow Factor, a social enterprise that specialises in fun fitness activities for the elderly will be there.

“There will also be a number of other art, design and craft stalls including Unique Creations handmade soap, Emily Sian Hart crocheted cacti, illustrator the Grey Earl, and Byrois jewellery made with Scottish sea glass.”