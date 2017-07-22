News from St Andrew’s, Milngavie

Esteemed Vestry Members who are responsible for arranging the calendar at Milngavie’s St Andrew’s

Scottish Episcopal Church omitted to note that Sunday, July 16 was the final of the men’s single match at Wimbledon.

Nevertheless, despite this counter attraction, several members met together (pictured) at Schoenstatt for a Retreat in the afternoon - and I-pads were strictly forbidden!

Nestling in the Campsie Hills the Retreat House run by the Sisters of Mary is an oasis of

calm giving opportunity for prayer and contemplation in the beautiful gardens or in themeeting rooms or chapel.

And it was a beautiful day for this occasion where Rev. Liz Farrow led the afternoon sessions in her usual quiet and peaceful manner.

Sunday saw several members sporting new earrings (although if any men had made them they were not in evidence - yet) and it was explained that the Dorcas Group this month had a class just to learn how to make these.

If you are interested in hand crafts please come along to any of the monthly Dorcas group meetings in St Andrew’s Hall.

The money raised goes directly to help Refugees locally.

Look out for a new church sign which has been commissioned in time for the Beautilul

Village Competition in order to help Milngavie achieve Gold Star plus.

Finally don’t forget to support Friendship House – “you either use it or run the risk of losing it”.

An important meeting is to be held in August to discuss its future