New Year exhibition at Lillie Art Gallery

A fascinating exhibition of work by two generations of artists, father and daughter Rebecca and William Dick, is coming to The Lillie Art Gallery in Milngavie in the new year.

Double Vision will be on display at the gallery from Saturday, January 7 to February 2.

Both artists respond to nature and the everyday environment using differing art forms to produce works that transcend the illustrative, by the production process, and offering themselves as physical objects.

Rebecca Dick produces sculpture that is non-functional by making the viewer aware of the colour and shape of everyday things. Her work responds to nature, man-made structures and materials by examining the powerful pull between these elements. The exhibited work has been created specifically within the gallery space.

William Dick’s geometric abstract paintings are inspired by both prehistoric and ancient symbols, and a fascination with the geological transformation of the landscape. These works also transcend the illustrative, treating drawing as a mark making process and offering themselves as physical objects.