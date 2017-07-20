New restaurant set to open - and you could eat for FREE!

A new restaurant is set to launch at the start of next month, with owners offering FREE food on opening night.

The Raja Rani Indian Restaurant and Takeaway will throw open its doors on Wednesday, August 2, in Bearsden’s Kirk Lane.

To mark the occasion 100 lucky diners who manage to nab a spot on the guestlist will have a chance to try the eaterie without paying a penny.

If you fancy going along just visit the Facebook page @RajaRaniRestaurant for more details.

And that’s not all - even if you don’t want to leave the comfort of your house you can also try their takeaway menu for free.

Their order line opens at 12noon on opening day and the first 50 callers will get a set meal for two without charge.

To check out the Raja Rani menu visit their website at www.rajaranirestaurant.com.