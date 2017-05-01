New push for cancer care unit at Stobhill Hospital

A health campaigner who has been fighting for a cancer care unit at Stobhill Hospital for more than a decade is to meet with health chiefs.

This will be the first time Lenzie man Tom Herbert puts his case to the new Chief Executive of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGCC).

Jane Grant took over the post at the beginning of April from outgoing Chief Executive Robert Calderwood.

They will be joined at the meeting, scheduled for June, by the Chairperson of NHSGGC, John Brown.

Mr Herbert told the Herald he hopes Ms Grant will agree to remedy what he and fellow supporters believe is a major “inequality in patient care” for local cancer sufferers.

Campaigners want a chemotherapy unit at Stobhill to serve patients in East Dunbartonshire and North Glasgow.

This was promised by the NHS when the new Stobhill hospital was built – but since then health chiefs have said there are not enough patients and the unit would be “unsustainable.”

Mr Herbert has argued that the new Victoria Hospital in Glasgow has a chemo unit and its catchment area is “virtually the same”.

At the moment, local patients have to make the trek to the Beatson Cancer Centre at Great Western Road in Glasgow.

Mr Herbert said: “I hope the new Chief Executive will tackle this health inequality. As it stands, patients, often at their lowest ebb, face a two-hour bus journey to the Beatson in Glasgow”.

Mr Brown said that Ms Grant had confirmed she would take a personal interest in the outcome of the review of the latest data held on chemotherapy and there would be a meeting with Mr Herbert.

He added that the most recent figures to March 2017, and the forecasts, will be analysed by the Board’s clinical advisors who will consider whether or not the latest data will alter the Board’s position.

He told the Herald: “This is an ongoing review which identifies the potential demand for our services, not only for patients living in north east of Glasgow, but across Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and helps us determine the best use of all our resources.

“The review will conclude during June with a report going to our Chief Executive.”