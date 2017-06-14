New name for Baldernock Playgroup and After School Care

Baldernock Playgroup and After School Care revealed their new logo and name ‘Baldernock Childcare’ at a recent garden party.

The special celebration was held on Monday, June 12 to recognise the work of volunteers and staff in creating a wonderful outdoor space for the children to enjoy.

Penny McElhinney, Playgroup Parents Committee Chairperson, said: “The wet weather didn’t dampen the celebrations and everyone had a lovely time.

“The playgroup was started by parents in the Baldernock community over 40 years ago and has grown to offer care to children aged from two to five years old and afterschool care to children attending Baldernock Primary School.”

Depute Provost, Councillor Gary Pews, cut the ribbon on their new playhouse which was donated by the Flightpath Fund.