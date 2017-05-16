New Milngavie Orchard opens this Saturday

A new orchard at Milngavie Primary School is going to be officially opened this Saturday (May 20) at 10.40am just before the the School’s Summer Fayre.

The project to build an orchard on waste ground around the school’s football pitch was funded by a grant of £12,000 from Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme.

All the work of transforming the ground has been done by volunteers including members of Milngavie in Bloom who are also going to teach the orcahrd volunteers how to use their polytunnel.

Kate Cameron, Nursery Teacher at Milngavie Primary Nursery and member of the orchard project, said: “We have spent our budget on fruit trees, bushes, tools, a polytunnel, picnic benches, fencing, paths, gates and outdoor equipment.

“The amazing people who volunteered have helped us to create a productive and beautiful space which is a legacy for future generations in our community to enjoy.

“Families have come along and the children have been an integral part of building our dream.”

The orchard will be named ‘The Once Upon An Orchard’ - which was suggested by the children. It will be opened by Linda Murphy, Milngavie Primary School’s retiring head teacher.

Later in the day - between 3pm and 5pm they are holding a BBQ for everyone who took part or helped to create the orchard.

The school’s Summer Fayre is from 11am until 1pm.

This year there will be a great selection of activities - bouncy castle for younger ones, sumo suits for older kids, science shows, petting animals and lots of games and arts and crafts including grow your own grass heads!

There will also be ‘the best BBQ in town’, mountains of chocolate from the tombola and a fantastic range of home baking.