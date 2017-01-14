‘New’ Kilmardinny House will open in Spring

This spring sees the reopening of what amounts to a brand new venue for everything from exhibitions to shows at Kilmardinny House.

A £2.73million transformation project at the iconic Bearsden former stately home includes a new garden pavilion extension while the A-listed main building is being upgraded inside and out.

Regeneration convener Councillor Alan Moir said: “This significant investment in one of our key local assets will benefit both Bearsden and East Dunbartonshire.

“Kilmardinny House is one of this area’s most iconic buildings and I am pleased we are working with our partners to transform it into a new venue for conferences, weddings, arts and other events.”

Councillor Anne Jarvis, chairwoman of EDLC Trust, said: “I am delighted that works are moving ahead at Kilmardinny House.

“The aim is to breathe new life into the facility - making it fit for the 21st century.

“The project will help us to continue supporting a diverse range of arts, culture and leisure services, while making Kilmardinny a sought-after venue for events, weddings and conferences.”

Full details will be provided in advance, to allow people to begin to book the venue.

The council is working with a number of partners to deliver the project.

The main contractor is Clark Contracts.