New fish and seafood cafe opening this weekend

The owner of Fantoosh fish shop in Milngavie is opening a new fish and seafood cafe called ‘Fantoosh Nook’ this weekend.

Andre Alexander, who already runs Fantoosh Fish at 3 Station Road, is very excited about the new business, which he hopes will attract visitors to Milngavie.

It will be located at 46 Station Road and this weekend it will only be open in the evenings (Friday and Saturday), with the daytime service starting next Tuesday.

Andre said: “We are simply celebrating the bounty of our native waters in a warm and welcoming environment.

“This is set to be a great wee eaterie in Milngavie.

“We’ll be cooking up some lovely fish and seafood.

“Fantooch Nook will offer relaxed and informal dining for everything from fish-teas to our amazing taster menu.

“Drop us a line or call to book a table.”