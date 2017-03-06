New exclusive care home coming to Milngavie

A new exclusive care home facility in Milngavie for the over 65s will create 65 new jobs in the area.

Abbotsford House Luxury Suites at 1 Clober Farm Lane, just off Craigton Road, will offer 24 hour residential, nursing and dementia care.

This £6.45 million facility will be owned and operated by the Morrison Community Care Group, a small family owned care group, that has operated Abbotsford House Care Home in Bearsden for 29 years. It is due to open in Autumn 2017 with the waiting list opening 1 July 2017.

Managing Director of the Morrison Community Care Group Paul Sokhi, said: “Our experience in the industry has shown us that people want to have fun in their old age and we want to encourage this through design and environment.

“By encouraging people out of the often-lonely surroundings of their own homes into an environment where there is a vibrant community we hope to give residents and their families an extra lease of life.

“We understand that people age at different rates and at different times, and as such we have a quick responsive, highly trained care and clinical team on site that will allow Abbotsford House Luxury Suites to be a home for life in every sense of the word.

“The suites will far exceed national care standards and will provide a wide range of personal services to those deciding to reside.”

The suites are being built by construction and manufacturing specialists, CCG (Scotland) Ltd.

Calum Murray, Director of CCG, said: “CCG has extensive experience in the care sector and we are proud to be working with Morrison Community Care in what will be an outstanding facility when it is complete.

“CCG are constructing Abbotsford House using our own ‘Off-Site’ manufactured closed panel timber frame system which will ensure a faster speed of delivery whilst offering long term energy efficiency standards, ensuring that the future residents will have a comfortable living environment.”

Abbotsford House Luxury Suites will provide 45 Luxury Suites, four restaurants, four lounges, a private dining room, one roof terrace and two balcony terraces, private gardens, a putting green, visitors cafe, cinema, hair and beauty salon and a quick responsive, highly trained care and clinical team.