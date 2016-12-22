New Bearsden hub is shaping up nicely

Work is progressing well on the multi-million project to transform Bearsden Burgh Hall into a new community hub.

Construction of the new £3 million community facility began in April and it is on target to be completed in early 2017.

The project will soon focus on completion of the interior of the building which will include features such as: the customer service area; public meeting rooms; social work facilities; the library as well as enhancing the

current hall facilities through a full refurbishment.

Council Leader Rhondda Geekie said: “The progress in the build has been remarkable and is testament to all the planning and hard work by the council and our partners.

“The development of the community hub along with the nearby Kilmardinny House will see nearly £6 million of investment within Bearsden and is a key element of our commitment to supporting development within the area.

“Community hubs are an important element of our long-term vision for effective, efficient, customer focussed services in East Dunbartonshire.

“The new hub will provide everyone in Bearsden with a state-of-the-art facility they will be proud of and will bring together council, library, leisure and cultural services in an exciting and innovative way making it easier for residents to access information and a wide range of services by providing them all under one roof.

“Our recent visit has heightened the excitement for the completion of the building, which is on track for early next year, and I am looking forward to it opening so we can deliver these key services to the community.”

East Dunbartonshire Council is working in partnership with hub West Scotland an CCG (Scotland) Ltd to create this new hub.

John Hope, board director for hub West Scotland said: “Bearsden Hub will be an amazing transformation of an existing building into a bright, modern facility delivering diverse services.”

Director of CCG, Calum Murray, said, “The CCG Site Team has done very well to get to this stage given the challenges presented by such a complicated build programme. I’m sure that the local community will agree with me that the building’s new frontage looks brilliant, creating a welcoming appearance whilst the new internal layout utilises space well, something which is typified by the new first floor arrangement that offers stunning views across the town.”