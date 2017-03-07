New Bearsden Hub is officially opened today

Council leader Rhondda Geekie cut the ribbon at the official opening of the new Bearsden Community Hub today (Tuesday, March 7).

The long awaited £3 million project, at the former Burgh Hall site on Drymen Road, offers a range of council services under the same roof for the first time.

It includes the re-provisioning of the library and community archives from Brookwood as well as improved hall facilities thanks to a full refurbishment.

The main hall can accommodate up to 199 people, a stage can be set up there for concerts and plays and there’s a sound system in place if anyone wants to use it for functions.

There is also a lesser hall for smaller events, such as children’s birthday parties, and both halls have access to a fully equipped kitchen and toilets.

The new facility also contains an acoustic pod, with a capacity for about ten to 12 people, which can block out external noise from the library when the door is closed.

This can be used for meetings such as the family history group, workshops, archive work and general study when it’s not being used by a group.

There are also private meeting rooms, social work facilities, several new public toilets and leisure and cultural services.