New all-weather pitch for Lennoxtown one step closer

A modern all-weather football park at Lennoxtown is one step closer for young players.

Bishopbriggs North and Campsie councillor Paul Ferretti (SNP) secured cross-party support for the facility at a recent meeting of East Dunbartonshire council, with councillors voting 19-3 in favour.

Councillor Ferretti said: “I’m delighted the installation of a modern all weather football pitch in Lennoxtown is one step closer. This is great news for the area and will allow over 200 local players to benefit from new modern facilities, with local schools and community coaching programmes also being able to take advantage of a new 3G pitch”.

Kirkintilloch East MP Stuart McDonald said: “It’s abundantly clear from speaking to local sports clubs and community groups that a new all-weather football pitch is necessary to meet the huge demand for football in the community.

“This development will be fantastic news for local footballers in Lennoxtown and Milton of Campsie, who would no longer have to face the logistical nightmare and financial burden of travelling to other parts of East Dunbartonshire if we are able to see this through to fruition”.

The SNP Councillor’s motion commits council officials to examining the cost and feasibility of installing a new 3G astro-turf football pitch on the ash pitch at Ferguson Park, the ash pitch at Station Road, and a grass park at the High Park, as well as publishing a report based on their findings.

Members of the community have raised concerns that existing local pitches are unable to meet the huge demand for football in the area.

They say blaize parks in Lennoxtown are outdated and unsuitable for kids to play on and local grass parks have suffered from longstanding flooding issues.

Nearby Milton of Campsie only has one grass pitch and the use of the Celtic training facilities has been limited to one evening per week - leaving the villages without adequate training facilities.