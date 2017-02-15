New £8.7 million sports facility at Bishopbriggs nears completion

Work on the new £8.7 million Huntershill Community Sports Hub has entered the final straight.

A new full-size, all-weather 3G sports pitch with floodlighting and fencing is due to open in April.

In addition, a sports pavilion building, including 10 changing rooms, multi-use hall, small meeting room and more, is nearing completion.

The hub will also offer an IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) compliant six-lane track - a first for East Dunbartonshire.

It also includes three new floodlit, all-weather tennis courts and new access and parking.

East Dunbartonshire Council is developing the Bishopbriggs facility, in partnership with the Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust.

In addition to capital funding from the Council - and EDLC Trust - sport scotland has contributed £500,000.

Councillor Alan Moir, Convener of Development and Regeneration, said: “This will be a Council-owned facility - managed by the Trust - which will provide first-class sporting facilities to a range of local clubs, individuals and organisations.

“I’m delighted to see the progress which has been made. The full-size, all-weather pitch has been laid and is a first for this authority - not only is it FIFA-accredited for football, it can be used for contact rugby as well.

“In addition, we’re creating hard-standing areas for spectators. It’s a far cry from the facilities which were available before - three grass pitches and a blaes athletics track which had become unfit for purpose.

“The community sports hub will allow more games to be played by more teams - increasing access, encouraging participation and inspiring people to become more active.

“I am looking forward to seeing Huntershill Community Sports Hub when it is up and running at the end of April.”

Work has taken place with Scottish Athletics, Tennis Scotland, local football clubs, athletics groups and rugby clubs on the new facility, which aims to encourage sporting activity in the community, as well as enhancing facilities for local performance and club-level athletes.