Neighbours shock after ‘deliberate’ house fire in Milngavie

Neighbours have spoken of their shock about a deliberate house fire in Milngavie which claimed the life of a young man.

Psychology student Cameron Logan (23) was tragically killed in the blaze at his parent’s home in Achray Place in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Livingtone, addressing the media on Craigton Road, Milngavie.

His girlfriend, 23-year-old Rebecca (Bex) Williams, a journalist with Global Radio, is still in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a critical condition after what police called a “horrific and spiteful attack”.

Mr Logan’s parents, Cathy and David, both 54, were treated for smoke inhalation and later released from hospital.

Their next-door neighbour Archie McClory returned home the day after the fire, on Monday (January 2), after he’d been away for New Year’s Eve.

He said: “We were very shocked to see what had happened and we hope that Cathy, David and Blair and Cameron’s girlfriend are all being well looked after.

Police officers have been searching the woods behind the house.

“The whole neighbourhood are thinking of them.

“They are a lovely family - very quiet.

“No one can believe this has happened to them.”

Another neighbour Paul Jain said: “I knew David because we often met while we walked our dogs in the area.

“Everyone is really shocked about what’s happened and we all feel very sorry for the family.

“Our thoughts are with the family and we are all waiting to hear what the motive was for this horrific crime.”

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Livingstone confirmed that they have no reason to believe that anyone had a grudge against the family.

He said: “We have no information that anyone had a grudge against the family or had a fall out with them.

“Again that is why it’s imperative that if anyone knows anything to come forward and hopefully give us that vital bit of information to establish exactly why this horrific crime has taken place.

“Understandably the family is shocked and traumatised and trying to come to terms with what’s happened.”

Detectives believe Cameron and Rebecca walked home from a house party in Milngavie after seeing in the bells on Hogmanay.

They have questioned some of the party-goers, who said there had been no disagreements and described everyone at the party as being in “good spirits”.

DCI Paul Livingstone also praised the actions of Cameron’s dad and neighbours who managed to pull Cameron’s girlfriend Rebecca (Bex) from the burning building.

He added: “Once the alarm was raised, Cameron’s dad and neighbours acted heroically.

“His dad and neighbours went back into the house to get Cameron and his girlfriend.

“Together, they were able to remove Cameron’s girlfriend from the house.

“She’s still in hospital in a critical condition.”