Neighbours celebrate lottery win

Two neighbours have landed the People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize, thanks to their postcode G69 9AW being drawn today (Thursday, June 1).

The Chryston residents, who live in Campsie Place, have scooped £1,000 each.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Danyl Johnson, said: “Congratulations to our Chryston players! I hope they enjoy spending their winnings.”

A minimum of 30% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £197 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A local cause that has received support from players is Lenzie charity Deafblind Scotland, which was awarded £12,803 last year for a project to reduce social isolation among deafblind adults.