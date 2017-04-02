Music that tells a great local story

More than 50 young singers from local schools are set to perform a community music project that will bring tales of the area’s history and heritage to life.

The East Dunbartonshire Children’s Chorus and Youth Choir, conductor Janet Lax, will sing ‘A Milngavie Tale’ as part of a collaboration with Milngavie Music Club and Music Co-OPERAtive Scotland (‘McOpera’) at a concert in Cairns Church.

The children will perform a new commission by composer Peter Kemp along with a professional instrumental ensemble from McOpera.

It will celebrate historical tales of local endeavour and innovation as varied as the Antonine Wall, the Bennie Railplane, the Milngavie Water Treatment works and Craigend Zoo.

The concert is on Friday, April 21 at 8pm in Cairns Church, Milngavie, and before that event there will also be pop-up performances on April 17 (Easter Monday).

These will be in Milton of Campsie (at the railway line if possible, otherwise at the Cross outside Billingtons) at 11.30am, Milngavie’s Waitrose at noon, and Mugdock Country Park at 2.30pm.

East Dunbartonshire Council’s chief education officer, Jacqui MacDonald said: “This is a great opportunity for our wonderful young singers to be part of a stellar line up.

“I believe rehearsals are going very well and the audience is promised a night to remember.”