Murder inquiry after man dies in ‘violent attack’

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man died and another was seriously injured in a violent attack in Glasgow on Christmas Day.

Officers were called to a disturbance in the back courts of Ashgill Road, Saracen, at about 4am on Sunday.

They found a 43-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, but died a short time later.

A 50-year-old man was also injured in the incident. Police said the man was in a stable condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Detectives have appealed for information from the local community as they try to identify the attacker.

Det Chief Inspector Paul Livingstone, the senior investigating officer, said: “This was a violent attack on two men in the early hours of Christmas Day, which has sadly culminated in the death of a 43-year-old man.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Ashgill Road at the time of the incident to come forward.

“This area is highly residential, and I am confident that there will be people who may have heard the disturbance or who may have witnessed it that we haven’t yet spoken to.

“I would urge these people to speak to police. A man has lost his life following a sustained attack on Christmas Day, and his family and friends have been left shattered.”

Police officers have been carrying out door-to door inquiries and examining CCTV footage, with additional officers patrolling the area near the attack.

Det Chief Inspector Livingstone added: “Understandably, local residents in the area will be shocked and concerned. However, I would like to take this opportunity to reassure them that we are working hard to identify who is responsible.”