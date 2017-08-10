Mum of four is finalist in Specsavers competition

A glamorous mum-of-four has reached the regional finals of a prestigious Specsavers competition.

Claire Schipani (38) from Mugdock near Milngavie, fought off competition from across the country to become one of just 10 regional finalists in Scotland, and is representing the 35 to 44 age category.

If Claire gets through to the next stage, she will be invited to a star-studded awards ceremony in London – and if she takes the top spot, she will win £10,000.

Claire saw the competition advertised on Facebook and decided to enter when she saw it raised funds for anti-bullying charity Kidscape. She hopes that her success will inspire her children Callum (12), Sophie (10), Charlotte (4) and Anna (2).

She said: “I’m so proud to be involved in a competition that supports Kidscape.

“Bullying affects so many people and it’s something we really need to talk about more.

“We need to take steps to educate people of all ages and to stop bullying in its tracks.

“The competition is also a great opportunity for me to show my kids, and anyone who is a bit reluctant to wear glasses, that wearing them can make you feel great.

“My daughter Charlotte wears glasses and her friends are already questioning her about why she has them.

“She has to wear glasses all the time, as do I, so I want to show her that wearing them is a great thing and that you can look good wearing glasses.”

To celebrate her success in the competition, Claire was presented with champagne, a £150 Specsavers voucher and a certificate, at Milngavie Specsavers by store director Caroline Kinsey.

Caroline said: ‘We’re delighted that Claire has this amazing opportunity to show how gorgeous and glamorous you can look in glasses.

“We’re all rooting for her.”

The awards ceremony will be held at London’s 8 Northumberland Avenue on October 10, and will be hosted by former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle. To date the competition, now in its 22nd year, has raised £400,000 for Kidscape.