Mugdock schedule is packed with events for July

There’s no shortage of choice for things to do in Mugdock Country Park during July - no matter what the weather.

Here is a summary of the summery activities on offer:-

Wednesday Wander – Cross Country to Kirky

Wednesday, July 5, 11am

Get out and about and enjoy the fresh air on this Ranger led walk on good paths through Kirkintilloch and the surrounding countryside. This walk is about 1 hour 30 minutes long. Booking essential 0141 956 6100. Cost £3.

University of Strathclyde Centre for Lifelong Learning

Mugdock’s Geological Past

Friday, July 7, 10am – 3pm

Mugdock Country Park offers a wealth of landscape features that tell us a great deal about the past.

On this Ranger led guided walk, you will learn the basics of the geological earth surface processes which contribute to how the landscape of the country park looks the way it does today.

This walk will visit landscape features and viewpoints, offering spectacular vistas of the Blane Valley, the Highland Boundary Fault and the “Arrochar Alps” to the north.

Booking essential - contact University of Strathclyde Centre for Lifelong Learning 0141 548 2116. Cost £24.

Get your Hands Dirty, Kirkintilloch

Saturday, July 8, 10.30am – 12pm

Wear your wellies and help take care of Merkland Local Nature Reserve. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet the Ranger in the Reserve car park off Merkland Drive, Kirkintilloch, G66 3SF. Free.

Forest School, Mugdock – No Parents Required!

Sunday, July 9, 2pm – 4pm

Join the Forest School Ranger for a wild woodland adventure. Woodland activities for 8-12 year olds. Booking essential 0141 956 6100. Cost £5.

Mugdock Sensational Safari

Tuesday, July 11, 1pm – 4pm

Calling all active 8-12 year olds! Join the Ranger Service and explore the woodlands, ponds, and meadows of Mugdock on this 3 hour wildlife adventure.

Booking essential 0141 956 6100. Cost £10.

Minibeasts of Merkland, Kirkintilloch

Thursday, July 13, 1.30pm – 3pm

Merkland Local Nature Reserve - come along and search for some of the tiny creatures that live in the grasslands, ponds and woodlands. All nets and equipment provided. Meet at the car park off Merkland Drive or follow the signs to meet the Ranger. Donations welcome.

Get Your Hands Dirty, Mugdock

Saturday, July 15, 10am – 12.30pm

Ranger led hands-on task to benefit Mugdock’s green places. 16+, no experience necessary. Booking essential 0141 956 6100. Free.