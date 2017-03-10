Mugdock gains a convenient new facility

New toilets have been opened at Mugdock Country Park as part of ongoing investment in the local attraction.

The Mugdock Strategy 2015-2020 is currently underway - aimed at increasing income-generating opportunities while continuing to provide facilities and services to visitors.

A new visitor centre and shop were opened last year at a cost of £60,000,and another £25,000 was spent on an adventure trail for children.

VisitScotland gave the park a four star rating and a positive review following a visit in August, with work underway to secure a coveted five-star award.

Councillor Eric Gotts, chairman of Mugdock Country Park joint management committee, said: “The toilets have been upgraded and updated to meet visitor expectations as part of an ongoing investment programme in the park including a new visitor centre, office development and lettable rooms.

“I’m delighted with the progress and investment being made.

Combined with innovative ideas such as the Friends of Mugdock Country Park scheme, the future is very bright for this wonderful local attraction.”

The Friends of Mugdock Country Park scheme supports future developments and offers members a range of benefits.

These include a 10 per cent discount at the visitor centre shop, priority booking for theatre tickets and regular exclusive offers and promotions from all other park businesses.