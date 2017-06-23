MSPs welcome Scottish tower block safety checks

East Dunbartonshire’s MSPs have expressed heartfelt sympathy for the entire community of Glenfell Tower on behalf of their constituents.

MSP Gil Paterson and Rona Mackay’s words follow a Scottish Government order to investigate high rises across the country.

The disaster has prompted authorities nationwide to review safety measures and undertake building appraisals.

In Scotland, Kevin Stewart MSP, cabinet secretary for housing, has asked both East and West Dunbartonshire councils to identify all high rises above 18 metres high and ascertain the original construction.

They’ve also been asked to establish if any remedial works have been carried out, and if so, identify the materials and construction techniques used.

Mr Paterson said: “The world has been shocked by the terrifying scenes at Grenfell Tower in London – the fact that there were residents, children, caught inside as the blaze swept through. It is truly bloodcurdling.

“I understand Craig Edward of the residents’ association at the Dalmuir high rises was quick to call for a safety review of the flats – and I welcome his swift action.

“I am pleased that the Scottish Government has ordered this to ensure this happens for all of the flats in councils across not just East and West Dunbartonshire but the whole of Scotland.

“Although housing standards are much more superior to that of England and Wales, we need to ensure that they are robust and there are no hazards that are hidden from view.

“I’m pleased the government has taken the action to investigate this.”

Rona Mackay said: “On behalf of Strathkelvin and Bearsden, I would like to express my deepest sympathies with all of those who have been affected by the terrible fire at Glenfell Tower in London.

“I think the event will have struck a chord with everyone who seen the dreadful scenes on the news.

“What some of the victims had to go through is unimaginable.”