MSP welcomes Scotland’s fastest-growing economy

Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay has applauded news that Scotland’s economy is the fastest growing in the UK.

New figures show Scotland’s economy has grown 0.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2017.

Ms Mackay has stressed this is four-times the UK growth rate for the same quarter.

In Scotland production grew by 3.1 per cent and services by 0.3 per cent.

The findings are detailed in the latest Scotland Gross Domestic Product report.

Ms Mackay said: “We are seeing an improving picture across Scotland – the economy is growing, the number of people in employment is rising and unemployment is at historic lows.

“Strathkelvin and Bearsden has lots to be confident about.

“The SNP Scottish Government’s £6 billion infrastructure plan, £500 million Scottish Growth Scheme and record investment in Modern Apprenticeships and education will continue to support the East Dunbartonshire economy.”

However she added a cautionary note: “Brexit, and being removed from the world’s largest single market, poses the biggest threat to this progress and Scotland’s economy.

“A blind crusade towards a hard Brexit cliff edge could cost our economy around £11 billion a year by 2030 and result in 80,000 fewer jobs.

“The fall in Sterling since the referendum is already pushing up prices and squeezing household incomes.

“This, accompanied by relentless Tory austerity, means we cannot be complacent.

“The SNP has a plan to grow our economy and we will continue to work hard to support it through difficult times ahead - determined to remain an open, European nation inside the world’s largest single market.”