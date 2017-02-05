MSP welcomes £50k grant for local carers

Green MSP for the West of Scotland Ross Greer has congratulated Carers Link East Dunbartonshire on acquiring Young Start funding of justu nder £50,000.

Carers Link have been granted £49,920 to support 70 young adults with caring responsibilities over two years, helping them to access opportunities for education, training and employment.

Ross Greer proposed a parliamentary motion to celebrate the grant, commenting: “

“Carers Link provide a valuable service for so many carers in East Dunbartonshire, and I know that the grant will be put to good use in providing further support for them.

“Everyone in East Dunbartonshire should be proud of the brilliant work they’re doing.

“Young carers take on huge responsibilities at a time when they are still trying to manage their own education, get in to work and enjoy a social life and they deserve our support.

“One of the first announcements made by the Scottish Government in this parliament was to explore the Greens’ proposal for a Young Carers Allowance.

“I’m looking forward to working with them to make that vital support a reality for young carers across Scotland.”