MSP urges worried pupils to make use of exam helpline

MSP Rona Mackay has welcomed the move by Skills Development Scotland for an annual Exam Results Helpline to assist pupils.

Around 139,000 young people in Scotland were set to receive their National, Higher, Advanced Higher and Scottish Baccalaureate results yesterday (Tuesday).

Qualified careers advisers will be on hand to help young people who may not have received the results they were hoping for or who have done better than they expected.

The skilled professionals will have unique access to information on UCAS course vacancies at UK colleges and universities, confirmation and clearing, advice about Modern and Foundation Apprenticeships and employment or volunteering.

Ms Mackay said: “For young people receiving their exam results from school can be both very stressful and very exhilarating. I urge any pupils and their parents to use this resource if worried”.

Call 0808 100 8000 from 8am-8pm August 8 and 9, and from 9am until 5pm from August 10-16.