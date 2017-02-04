MSP urges public to speak up about fracking

Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay is appealing to the public to make their views heard on fracking.

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation on unconventional oil and gas extraction after gathering reports on the health, economic and environmental impact of fracking.

There’s currently a moratorium on the practice, amid continual calls from its most vociferous opponents for an outright ban,

Rona Mackay is urging constituents to take part in the consultation, which can be accessed at www.talkingfracking.scot.

Ms Mackay said: “Fracking has been a controversial subject in Scotland, so the Scottish Government has taken an evidence-led approach to consider whether it should be allowed.

“Most of the areas to be fracked are under densely populated areas, so the public’s input is incredibly important.”

The deadline for submissions is May 31. Ms Mackay can be contacted for any help regarding the consultation at rona.mackay.msp@parliament.scot.