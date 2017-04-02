MSP urges over-50’s to take the bowel screening test

West of Scotland MSP Neil Bibby is supporting Bowel Cancer UK’s campaign to urge more people to take part in bowel cancer screening and save lives.

April is awareness month for bowel cancer screening, and with more than 1,500 dying from the disease in Scotland every year it’s seen as a campaign with an urgent message to pass on.

Screening can save lives but in some areas only half of those who receive a test complete it.

Thousands of people are missing out on the chance to detect bowel cancer early when it is easier to treat.

Neil Bibby said: “I fully support Bowel Cancer UK’s commitment to improving uptake rates for bowel cancer screening, both locally and nationally. Taking part in bowel cancer screening is the best way to get diagnosed early.

“I would urge constituents over 50 who receive a bowel screening test in the post to seriously consider using it and for younger people to encourage those they care about to take the test.

“Early diagnosis really can save lives.”

Deborah Alsina, chief executive of Bowel Cancer UK, said: “In Scotland, one in 15 men and one in 19 women will be diagnosed with bowel cancer during their lifetime but it is treatable and curable, especially if diagnosed early.”

If you’re registered with a GP and aged 50 to 74, you will receive a test in the post every two years.

You carry out the simple test at home in private and it comes with step by step instructions.

The test looks for hidden blood in your faeces, which could be an early sign of bowel cancer.

There’s more information at bowelcanceruk.org.uk.