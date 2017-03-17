MSP urges 16 and 17-year-olds to use their vote in local elections

Young people in East Dunbartonshire are being urged to register to vote for the upcoming council elections.

MSP Rona Mackay has welcomed that for the first time ever 16 and 17-year-olds are able take part in electing councillors who will form East Dunbartonshire Council.

The Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP also emphasised the importance of local government as she appealed for all residents living in the area to register to vote.

She said: “Young people offer a unique perspective to politics and can often be more aware of what is going in than older generations. It is brilliant that, for the first time ever, 16 and 17-year-olds will be able to vote for their councillors.

“It is important that these new voters in East Dunbartonshire ensure they are registered to vote for their new council this May before the deadline of April 17 – it’s easy to do and only takes a minute.

“Councils oversee the delivery of most of our frontline services, from education to keeping our roads safe. Councillors are a driving force in many of the most vital parts of our lives, so turnout at local government elections is incredibly important.”

Visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote to register on the electoral roll for May’s election – register before deadline of April 17.