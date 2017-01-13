MSP seeks views on bid to reform “sluggish” planning system

Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP Rona Mackay is seeking constituents’ views on a Scottish Government bid to “revolutionise” the planning system.

She says she wants to ensure maximum public input before the Bill for the scheme goes to the Scottish Parliament later this year.

The attempt to change the system follows an independent review on the planning system commissioned in 2015.

Since then the Scottish Government has been working with a wide range of stakeholders, including community representatives, public and private sectors, to explore potential changes to the present system.

Rona Mackay said: ““The planning process is often thought of as sluggish and full of red tape, so it’s great we are going to make substantial reforms.

“I hope as many people as possible can take part in shaping our new system.”

The consultation on the proposed changes runs until April 4.

For more details visit consult.scotland.gov.uk/planning-architecture/a-consultation-on-the-future-of-planning to take part in the consultation.